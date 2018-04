April 16 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - SUCCESSFULLY OPPOSED EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES’ EUROPEAN PATENT EP 2,399,550, RESULTING IN REVOCATION OF PATENT

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC - GERMAN COURT OF APPEAL TO HAVE HEARING IN MAY, JUNE THIS YEAR ABOUT CO'S PATENTS '254, '766 THAT EDWARDS WAS FOUND TO INFRINGE