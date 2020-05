May 14 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PRICES $1.7 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC - PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF $500.0 MILLION OF 1.900% NOTES DUE 2025 AND $1.2 BILLION OF 2.650% NOTES DUE 2030