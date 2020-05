May 21 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PRICES OFFERINGS OF COMMON STOCK AND MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK

* PRICING OF CONCURRENT OFFERINGS OF 25,550,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $34.25 PER SHARE

* PRICED 8.75 MILLION SHARES OF ITS 5.50% MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES A AT A PRICE OF $100.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: