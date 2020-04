April 29 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q1 SALES $2.543 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $2.52 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.31 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28

* UNABLE TO ESTIMATE OVERALL IMPACTS ON ITS OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR REMAINDER OF 2020

* QTRLY CARDIOVASCULAR SEGMENT SALES $1,026 MILLION VERSUS $972 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR