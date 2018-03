March 28 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS ‍BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION​

* TO APPEAL U.S. PATENT OFFICE'S RECENT FINDING THAT CERTAIN CLAIMS OF CO'S U.S. PATENT 8,992,608 ASSERTED AGAINST EDWARDS ARE INVALID​