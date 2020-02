Feb 27 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - ON FEBRUARY 27, ENTERED INTO A $1.000 BILLION CREDIT AGREEMENT

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - 2020 CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.000 BILLION 364 DAY TERM LOAN, MATURING ON FEBRUARY 25, 2021