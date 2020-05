May 29 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC - ON MAY 28 ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO ITS $1 BILLION 364-DAY TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC - AMENDED LIMITATION TO PERMIT PAYMENT OF QTRLY CASH DIVIDENDS, LIMITED CASH PAYMENTS ON CO'S 5.50% MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK