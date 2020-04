BRIEF-Boston Scientific Sees Q1 Organic Revenue Decline Of About 2 To 3 Percent

April 2 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - FOR Q1 OF 2020, BUSINESS TRENDS THROUGH FIRST TWO MONTHS OF YEAR WERE IN LINE WITH COMPANY EXPECTATIONS

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - AS COVID-19 REACHED A GLOBAL PANDEMIC LEVEL IN MARCH, PROCEDURAL VOLUMES SIGNIFICANTLY DECLINED

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - EXPECTS Q1 2020 REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP BASIS TO BE APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP SLIGHTLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SEES Q1 ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE OF APPROXIMATELY TWO TO THREE PERCENT

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - OPTIMIZING APPROPRIATE VARIABLE COSTS, INCLUDING MANUFACTURING OUTPUT

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCING SALARIES OF ITS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - WHERE APPROPRIATE, CO IS TEMPORARILY REDUCING WORK WEEK SCHEDULES FOR EMPLOYEES.