March 30 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC - WITHDRAWING ITS GUIDANCE FOR Q1 AND FULL YEAR 2020 PREVIOUSLY ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 5, 2020

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - COVID-19 OUTBREAK DISRUPTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY'S FINANCIAL RESULTS