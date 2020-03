March 25 (Reuters) - Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* BTX 1204 DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 2 STUDY FOR SAFETY & EFFICACY IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* NOT IN A POSITION TO PROVIDE IMMEDIATE GUIDANCE AS TO FUTURE OF BTX 1204 PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)