March 29 (Reuters) - Statistics Botswana:

* BOTSWANA GDP AT 6.5 PERCENT Y/Y IN Q4 VERSUS 1.1 PERCENT IN Q3 - STATISTICS AGENCY

* BOTSWANA GDP AT 5.5 PERCENT Q/Q IN Q4 VERSUS -1 PERCENT IN Q3 - STATISTICS AGENCY Source text ID: (bit.ly/2Ie1Fg0]