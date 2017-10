Sept 15 (Reuters) - Statistics Botswana:

* BOTSWANA AUGUST CONSUMER INFLATION AT 3.4 PERCENT Y/Y FROM 3.4 PERCENT IN JULY - STATS OFFICE

* BOTSWANA AUGUST CONSUMER INFLATION AT 0.1 PERCENT M/M FROM 0.1 PERCENT IN JULY - STATS OFFICE (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)