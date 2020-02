Feb 29 (Reuters) - Boule Diagnostics AB:

* BOULE DIAGNOSTICS AB - BOULE DIAGNOSTICS RECEIVES WARNING LETTER CLOSURE

* BOULE DIAGNOSTICS- LETTER STATES THAT BASED ON FDA’S EVALUATION IT APPEARS THAT BOULE MEDICAL ADDRESSED VIOLATIONS CONTAINED IN WARNING LETTER

* BOULE DIAGNOSTICS AB - WARNING LETTER HAS BEEN CLOSED