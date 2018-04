April 19 (Reuters) - BOULE DIAGNOSTICS AB:

* UNIT BOULE MEDICAL AB BUYS NEW TECHNOLOGIES FROM DREW SCIENTIFIC, INC.

* PURCHASE PRICE IS USD 3 MILLION

* ACQUISITION IS ESTIMATED NOT TO IMPACT CO’S EARNINGS PER SHARE DURING CURRENT FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)