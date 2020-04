April 2 (Reuters) - Boule Diagnostics AB:

* WITHDRAWS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

* HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PROPOSAL FOR DIVIDEND OF 0.60 SEK PER SHARE, CORRESPONDING TO SEK 11.6 MILLION

* INSTEAD, BOARD PROPOSES NO DIVIDEND

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CO HAS NO SUBSTANTIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS

* DECISION DOES NOT IMPACT LONG TERM DIVIDEND POLICY