FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Boulevard Acquisition Corp II and Estre Ambiental S.A. name three independent directors for board of combined company
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2017 / 8:44 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Boulevard Acquisition Corp II and Estre Ambiental S.A. name three independent directors for board of combined company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Boulevard Acquisition Corp Ii

* Boulevard Acquisition Corp. II and Estre Ambiental S.A. name three independent directors for board of combined company

* Boulevard Acquisition Corp II - ‍In coming months, Boulevard and Estre expect to name additional members of Newco board​

* Boulevard Acquisition Corp II - ‍Three new independent members of future board of combined co include Richard Burke, CEO of advanced disposal​

* Boulevard Acquisition - New members of future board of combined co also include Klaus Pohle, ex-president of accounting standards committee of Germany​

* Boulevard Acquisition - New members of future board of combined co also include Robert Boucher Jr., CEO of wheelabrator technologies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.