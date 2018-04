April 26 (Reuters) - Bounty Holdings New Zealand:

* INTENDS TO MAKE FULL TAKEOVER OFFER TO PURCHASE ALL ORDINARY SHARES, PERFORMANCE RIGHTS IN TEGEL GROUP HOLDINGS

* INTENDS TO MAKE TAKEOVER OFFER FOR TEGEL GROUP HOLDINGS AT NZ$1.23 FOR EACH SHARE, PAYABLE IN CASH

* INTENDS TO MAKE TAKEOVER OFFER FOR TEGEL GROUP HOLDINGS AT NZ$$0.043 FOR EACH PERFORMANCE RIGHT, PAYABLE IN CASH