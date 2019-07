July 31 (Reuters) - Bounty Mining Ltd:

* AGREEMENT WITH AMAROO BLACKDOWN INVESTMENTS BY WHICH AMAROO TO FORBEAR ON ITS RIGHT TO ENFORCE REPAYMENT OF LOANS UNTIL 5:00 PM ON AUG 2

* FORBEARANCE INTENDED TO ALLOW CO TO CONCLUDE NEGOTIATIONS WITH AMAROO FOR ADDITIONAL FACILITY TO MEET CERTAIN OBLIGATIONS TO GLENCORE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: