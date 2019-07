July 24 (Reuters) - Bounty Mining Ltd:

* NEGOTIATING PROPOSAL WITH GLENCORE TO ENABLE CO TO MEET REMAINING OBLIGATIONS UNDER ASSET SALE AGREEMENT FOR COOK COLLIERY ASSETS

* GLENCORE AND CO AGREED TO FURTHER EXTENSION TO 5.00PM (SYDNEY TIME) ON 29 JULY TO ALLOW TIME FOR CO TO CONCLUDE CURRENT NEGOTIATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: