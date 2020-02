Feb 18 (Reuters) - Boustead Projects Ltd:

* COVID-19 CASES DETECTED AT DEVELOPMENT PROJECT AT SELETAR AEROSPACE HEIGHTS

* CLARIFIES THAT 5 WORKERS WITH CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES WORKED AT PROJECT SITE UNDER DEVELOPMENT AT SELETAR AEROSPACE HEIGHTS

* CO IS CONTINUING TO ASSESS POTENTIAL IMPACT ON PROJECT AND ITS BUSINESS