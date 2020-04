BRIEF-Boustead Projects Says Unit Will Suspend Non-Essential Construction Activities At Its Construction Sites In Singapore

April 7 (Reuters) - Boustead Projects Ltd:

* BOUSTEAD PROJECTS LTD - BOUSTEAD PROJECTS E&C WILL BE SUSPENDING NON-ESSENTIAL CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES AT ALL OF ITS CONSTRUCTION SITES IN SINGAPORE

* BOUSTEAD PROJECTS - UNIT’S HEADQUARTERS AT EDWARD BOUSTEAD CENTRE WILL BE CLOSED DURING CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES

* BOUSTEAD PROJECTS - EXTENT OF IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, OPERATIONS FOR FY2020 & FY2021 CANNOT BE DETERMINED AT THIS TIME

* BOUSTEAD PROJECTS LTD - UPDATES ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 CIRCUIT BREAKER ON CO’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS COMMENCING ON 7 APRIL 2020 & APPLICABLE UNTIL 4 MAY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: