May 4 (Reuters) - Boustead Singapore Ltd:

* UNDER EXTENDED CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES, CONTINUED CLOSURE OF MOST OF BOUSTEAD GROUP’S OFFICES & PROJECT SITES IN SINGAPORE

* EXTENT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & OPERATIONS FOR FY2020 & FY2021 CANNOT BE DETERMINED AT THIS POINT