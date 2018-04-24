BRIEF-Boutiques confirms to issue 62,100 shares to Nomura Securities

April 24 (Reuters) - Boutiques Inc
* Says it receives a notice from Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd., confirming share subscription
* Says it will issue 62,100 shares of its common stock to Nomura Securities, with paid-in price of 1,242 yen per share (77.1 million yen in total)
* Subscription date on May 1 and payment date on May 2
* Says proceeds will be used for working capital, equipment investment fund and loan repayment

