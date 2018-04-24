FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 7:12 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

BRIEF-Boutiques confirms to issue 62,100 shares to Nomura Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Boutiques Inc

* Says it receives a notice from Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd., confirming share subscription

* Says it will issue 62,100 shares of its common stock to Nomura Securities, with paid-in price of 1,242 yen per share (77.1 million yen in total)

* Subscription date on May 1 and payment date on May 2

* Says proceeds will be used for working capital, equipment investment fund and loan repayment

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CagCb3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

