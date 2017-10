Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bouygues/AMF filing:

* SDCM, the holding of Bouygues brothers Martin and Olivier Bouygues, now controls 20.91 percent of the capital and 29.59 percent of the voting rights of French construction-to-telecoms group Bouygues - AMF filing

* The move follows the acquisition of Bouygues shares in over-the-counter transactions - AMF