BRIEF-Bouygues, Colas finalise Alpiq Engineering Services acquisition

July 31 (Reuters) - Bouygues SA statement:

* BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION AND COLAS FINALISE THE ACQUISITION OF ALPIQ ENGINEERING SERVICES, HAVING RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM EUROPEAN AND SWISS COMPETITION AUTHORITIES

* THIS ACQUISITION TOOK PLACE ON THE BASIS OF AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF 850 MILLION SWISS FRANCS (700 MILLION SWISS FRANCS FOR BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION AND 150 MILLION SWISS FRANCS FOR COLAS RAIL)

* INITIAL DEAL WAS ANNOUNCED In MARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)