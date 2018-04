April 12 (Reuters) - BOUYGUES SA:

* PARIS-SUD UNIVERSITY SIGNS PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP WITH PLATON SACLAY PROJECT FIRM, LED BY BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION

* DELIVERY EXPECTED IN APRIL 2022 AFTER 12 MONTH OF DEVELOPMENT AND 36 MONTH OF CONSTRUCTION WORK

* TOTAL AMOUNT FOR DESIGNING-BUILDING OF 283 MILLION EUROS Source text : bit.ly/2v2RbOA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)