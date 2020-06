June 9 (Reuters) - Bouygues SA:

* The Republic of Benin’s Ministry of Health has signed a contract with a consortium led by Bouygues Bâtiment International for the development and construction of the university hospital in Abomey-Calavi, the country’s second largest city.

* Representing a total amount of €175 million, this project of more than 40,000 m² on two levels will have a capacity of 434 beds and places