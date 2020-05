BRIEF-Bouygues Q1 Operating Loss Widens To 240 Million Euros

May 14 (Reuters) - BOUYGUES SA:

* IT IS TOO SOON TO ISSUE NEW 2020 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR THE GROUP, CONSTRUCTION BUSINESSES AND TF1

* Q1 SALES AT EUR 7.2 BILLION, DOWN 9% YEAR-ON-YEAR (DOWN 8% LIKE-FOR-LIKE AND AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES)

* ON COVID-19: WE EXPECT A GREATER IMPACT ON Q2 RESULTS DUE TO ONGOING HEALTH CRISIS

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS 240 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 43 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP AT 204 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 59 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* END-MARCH NET DEBT 3.59 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.11 BILLION EUROS AT END-MARCH 2019

* FIRST-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS REFLECT THE INITIAL EFFECTS OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* VERY ROBUST FINANCIAL SITUATION: EUR 10.3 BILLION OF AVAILABLE CASH AT END-MARCH

* BOARD TO MEET IN LATE JULY OR EARLY AUGUST IN ORDER TO REASSESS SITUATION, REVIEW DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2019

* RESILIENCE OF BOUYGUES TELECOM: LOW IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS ON COMMERCIAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)