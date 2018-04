April 16 (Reuters) - Bouygues SA:

* LIKE ANY OTHER MARKET PLAYER, BOUYGUES REGULARLY LOOKS AT DEVELOPMENT POSSIBILITIES IN TELECOMS SECTOR

* HOWEVER, THERE ARE CURRENTLY NO DISCUSSIONS WITH ANY OTHER OPERATOR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)