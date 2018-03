BRIEF-Bouygues To Build The Chapelle International Property Development In Paris

March 12 (Reuters) - BOUYGUES:

* BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION CHOSEN TO DEVELOP AND BUILD THE CHAPELLE INTERNATIONAL PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT IN NORTH-EAST PARIS

* COMPLETED SALE OF THREE BUILDINGS IN NEW CHAPELLE INTERNATIONAL NEIGHBOURHOOD, LOCATED IN THE 18TH DISTRICT OF PARIS

* SALES HAVE LAUNCHED THE WORKS THAT ARE TO BE CARRIED OUT BY BOUYGUES BÂTIMENT ILE-DE-FRANCE FOR A TOTAL OF €108 MILLION

* WORKS STARTED RECENTLY, AND THEY ARE SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2FKx0Jv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)