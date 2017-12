Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bovis Homes Group Plc:

* ‍ALASTAIR LYONS, DEPUTY CHAIRMAN AND SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD AT COMPANY‘S AGM ON 23 MAY 2018​

* ‍RALPH FINDLAY, NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WILL BE APPOINTED TO POSITION OF SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH EFFECT FROM THAT DATE​