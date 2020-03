March 31 (Reuters) - Bowl America Inc:

* BOWL AMERICA INC SAYS SUSPENDS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND EXTENDS TEMPORARY CLOSING OF ALL BOWLING CENTERS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 - SEC FILING

* BOWL AMERICA INC - COMPANY WILL EXTEND TEMPORARY CLOSING OF ALL BOWLING CENTERS THROUGH APRIL 30, 2020. Source text: (bit.ly/2QZfVA9) Further company coverage: