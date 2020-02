Feb 26 (Reuters) - Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 2.9 MILLION RGT; QTRLY REVENUE 170.1 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 172.6 MILLION RGT,QTRLY YEAR AGO NET LOSS 8.4 MILLION RGT

* INCREASED LABOUR COST DUE TO ADJUSTMENTS IN MINIMUM WAGES WILL AFFECT GROUP’S PROFITABILITY IN MALAYSIA AND VIETNAM

* THOUGH COVID-19 HAS NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BUSINESS OPERATIONS, MAY CAUSE FUTURE DISRUPTION TO DEMAND FOR GROUP'S PRODUCT