March 21 (Reuters) - Boxlight Corp:

* BOXLIGHT CORP - ‍ON MARCH 15, 2018, SHERI LOFGREN, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY TENDERED HER RESIGNATION FROM SUCH POSITION - SEC FILING​

* BOXLIGHT CORP - ‍ON MARCH 15, 2018, AT A MEETING OF BOARD, BOARD APPOINTED TAKESHA BROWN TO SERVE AS NEW CFO OF COMPANY​