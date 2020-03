March 15 (Reuters) - Boyd Gaming Corp:

* TEMPORARY CLOSURES OF PROPERTIES IN ILLINOIS, INDIANA AND OHIO

* ALL CLOSURES ARE RELATED TO STATE OFFICIALS’ EFFORTS TO PREVENT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19

* CO DOES NOT HAVE AN ESTIMATED RE-OPENING DATE AT THIS TIME

* THERE HAVE BEEN NO REPORTED CASES OF COVID-19 AT ANY BOYD GAMING PROPERTY