Dec 20 (Reuters) - Boyd Gaming Corp:

* BOYD GAMING TO ACQUIRE VALLEY FORGE CASINO RESORT

* DEAL FOR $280.5 MILLION

* SAYS ‍COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE FREE CASH FLOW POSITIVE AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS​

* SAYS ‍TRANSACTION WILL BE FINANCED WITH INCREMENTAL DEBT FINANCING​