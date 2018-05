May 15 (Reuters) - Boyd Group Income Fund:

* BOYD GROUP INCOME FUND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* BOYD GROUP INCOME FUND - QTRLY SALES INCREASED BY 19.6% TO $453.3 MILLION FROM $378.9 MILLION IN 2017, INCLUDING SAME-STORE SALES INCREASES OF 4.0%

* BOYD GROUP INCOME FUND- QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER UNIT $0.928

* BOYD GROUP INCOME FUND- QTRLY ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER UNIT $1.062