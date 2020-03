BRIEF-Boyd Group Services Inc. Updates On Covid-19 Pandemic

March 27 (Reuters) - Boyd Group Services Inc:

* BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC. UPDATES ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* BOYD GROUP SERVICES - EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT COVID-19 RELATED REDUCTIONS IN DEMAND

* BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC - ESTIMATES DEMAND TO BE DOWN IN RANGE OF 40% TO 50% FROM NORMAL LEVELS

* BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC - TO EXTENT THAT DEMAND CHANGES, EITHER POSITIVELY OR NEGATIVELY, STAFFING LEVELS WILL BE ADJUSTED ACCORDINGLY

* BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC - FULLY DRAWN ON AVAILABLE FINANCING FACILITIES, OTHER THAN SWING LINES OF US$40 MILLION AND AN ACCORDION FEATURE OF US$275 MILLION

* BOYD GROUP SERVICES - WEAKENING OF DEMAND IN RECENT DAYS, HAS RESULTED IN PAINFUL DECISION TO TEMPORARILY LAYOFF SOME OF WORKFORCE