May 15 (Reuters) - Boyuan Construction Group Inc:

* BOYUAN REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* BOYUAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $113.6 MILLION, UP 82.9% FROM $62.1 MILLION FOR Q3’17

* BOYUAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10