Nov 14 (Reuters) - Boyuan Construction Group Inc

* Boyuan reports first quarter 2018 financial results

* Boyuan construction group inc qtrly earnings per share $0.08‍​

* Boyuan construction group - qtrly ‍revenue of $61.9 million, up 108.3 pct from $29.7 million for Q1 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: