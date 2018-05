May 7 (Reuters) - Alaska Gasline Development Corp:

* BP AND ALASKA GASLINE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION SIGN BINDING GAS SALES PRECEDENT AGREEMENT

* BP COMMITS TO SELL GAS TO ALASKA LNG PROJECT

* CO, BP ANTICIPATE FINALIZING DEAL IN 2018 FOR AGDC TO BUY BP ALASKA’S SHARE OF 30 TCF OF GAS FROM THE PRUDHOE BAY, POINT THOMSON UNITS

* "LOOK FORWARD TO CONTINUED NEGOTIATIONS TO SECURE SUPPLY FROM OTHER NORTH SLOPE PRODUCERS"