BRIEF-BP Midstream Partners - Gross Throughput For Q1 Was 1,491 Mboed

May 10 (Reuters) - Bp Midstream Partners LP:

* BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - GROSS THROUGHPUT FOR Q1 WAS 1,491 MBOED; 5.4% INCREASE COMPARED WITH THE Q4 2017 ON PRO FORMA BASIS

* BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP IN QUARTER WAS $30.5 MILLION OR $0.29 PER UNIT - SEC FILING

* BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE IN QUARTER WAS $35.2 MILLION

* BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - QTRLY REVENUE $26.6 MILLION