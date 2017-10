Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bp Plc

* Sees IPO of 42.5 million common units priced between $19.00 and $21.00 per common unit - SEC filing

* Intend to use estimated proceeds of about $804.8 million from offering to pay a distribution to bp Holdco

* Board of general partner to adopt cash distribution policy to distribute minimum qtrly distribution of $0.2625 per unit