March 20 (Reuters) - BP Plc:

* SUSAN DIO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT OF BP AMERICA, INC.‍​

* DIO SUCCEEDS JOHN MINGÉ WHO WILL CHAIR THE NATIONAL PETROLEUM COUNCIL STUDY INTO CARBON CAPTURE UTILIZATION AND STORAGE (CCUS) ‍​ Source: on.bp.com/2DG8wvZ Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)