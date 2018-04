April 12 (Reuters) - BP Plc:

* BP AND PETROBRAS FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE

* PETROBRAS, CO COMMITTED TO EXPLORING POTENTIAL JOINT COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS IN UPSTREAM,DOWNSTREAM,TRADING, LOW CARBON INITIATIVES, INSIDE&OUTSIDE BRAZIL

* ALLIANCE IS ALSO EXPECTED TO INCLUDE TRANSFER OF TECHNOLOGY, AS WELL AS JOINT TRAINING AND RESEARCH Source text ID: (on.bp.com/2IJKG5p) Further company coverage: