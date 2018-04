April 26 (Reuters) - BP PLC:

* HELGE LUND TO BE NEW BP CHAIRMAN

* BP PLC - APPOINTED HELGE LUND TO SUCCEED CARL-HENRIC SVANBERG AS CHAIRMAN OF BP.

* BP PLC - LUND WILL JOIN BP BOARD AS CHAIRMAN DESIGNATE AND A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 1 SEPTEMBER 2018

* BP PLC - LUND, WHO IS ALSO CHAIRMAN OF NOVO NORDISK AS IN DENMARK, WILL STAND DOWN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT FROM HIS DIRECTORSHIP AT SCHLUMBERGER