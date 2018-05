BRIEF-BP Posts 71 Pct Jump In Q1 Profit

May 1 (Reuters) - BP PLC:

* Q1 UPSTREAM UNDERLYING REPLACEMENT COST PROFIT BEFORE INTEREST, TAX $3,157 MILLION VERSUS $1,370 MILLION AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* Q1 DOWNSTREAM UNDERLYING REPLACEMENT COST PROFIT BEFORE INTEREST, TAX $1,826 MILLION VERSUS $1,742 MILLION AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* Q1 UNDERLYING REPLACEMENT COST PROFIT OF $2,586 MILLION VERSUS. PROFIT OF $1,510 MILLION AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* Q1 REPLACEMENT COST PROFIT OF $2,389 MILLION VERSUS. PROFIT OF $1,412 MILLION AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* PRODUCTION FOR QUARTER WAS 2,605MBOE/D, 9.1% HIGHER THAN Q1 OF 2017.

* Q1 REPLACEMENT COST PROFIT PER SHARE OF 11.99 CENTS

* Q1 OPERATING CASH FLOW, EXCLUDING PAYMENTS RELATED TO GULF OF MEXICO OIL SPILL, OF $5.4 BILLION

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME OF $69,143 MILLION VERSUS. $56,386 MILLION AS REPORTED A YEAR AGO

* Q1 UNDERLYING REPLACEMENT COST PROFIT PER SHARE OF 12.98 CENTS

* Q1 UNDERLYING REPLACEMENT COST PROFIT ESTIMATE OF $2.2 BILLION - COMPANY COMPILED ESTIMATES

* UNDERLYING PRODUCTION FOR QUARTER INCREASED BY 13.8%, DUE TO RAMP-UP OF MAJOR PROJECTS.

* Q1 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $3,646 MILLION VERSUS. $2,114 MILLION AS REPORTED A YEAR AGO

* ANNOUNCED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 10.00 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ($0.600 PER ADS), WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE PAID ON 22 JUNE 2018

* EXPECT Q2 REPORTED PRODUCTION TO BE LOWER THAN Q1 REFLECTING EXPIRATION OF ABU DHABI OFFSHORE CONCESSION AND SEASONAL TURNAROUND AND MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES

* GULF OF MEXICO OIL SPILL PAYMENTS IN QUARTER WERE $1.6 BILLION ON PRE-TAX BASIS, INCLUDING $1.2 BILLION FOR FINAL PAYMENT RELATING TO 2012 DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE SETTLEMENT

* IN Q2 EXPECT SEASONALLY HIGHER INDUSTRY REFINING MARGINS BUT LOWER DISCOUNTS FOR NORTH AMERICAN HEAVY CRUDE OIL

* EXPECT ORGANIC CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $15-16 BILLION FOR 2018