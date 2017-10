BRIEF-BP reports Q3 underlying replacement cost profit of $1.87 bln

Oct 31 (Reuters) - BP Plc

* Q3 REPLACEMENT COST PROFIT PER SHARE OF ‍6.98​ CENTS

* Q3 UNDERLYING REPLACEMENT COST PROFIT PER SHARE OF ‍9.44​ CENTS

* Q3 TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME OF $‍60,808​ MILLION VERSUS $48,043 MILLION LAST YEAR

* Q3 REPLACEMENT COST PROFIT OF $‍1,379​ MILLION VERSUS. PROFIT OF $1,661 MILLION IN Q3 2016

* Q3 UNDERLYING REPLACEMENT COST PROFIT OF $‍1,865​ MILLION VERSUS. PROFIT OF $933 MILLION IN Q3 2016

* QTRLY UPSTREAM UNDERLYING REPLACEMENT COST PROFIT BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX $1,562 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $224 MILLION

* Q3 UNDERLYING REPLACEMENT COST PROFIT ESTIMATE OF $1.58 BILLION - COMPANY COMPILED ESTIMATES

* QTRLY DOWNSTREAM UNDERLYING REPLACEMENT COST (RC) PROFIT BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX $ ‍​ 2,338 MILLION VERSUS $1,431 MILLION

* ‍PRODUCTION FOR QUARTER WAS 2,462MBOE/D, 16.3% HIGHER THAN Q3 OF 2016​

* UNDERLYING PRODUCTION* FOR QUARTER INCREASED BY 10.9%, DUE TO RAMP-UP OF MAJOR PROJECTS​

* NET DEBT AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 WAS $39.8 BILLION, COMPARED WITH $32.4 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* SEES Q4 REPORTED PRODUCTION TO BE HIGHER THAN Q3 ON CONTINUED RAMP-UP OF MAJOR PROJECTS, RECOVERY FROM SEASONAL TURNAROUND, MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES​

* ‍IN Q4, EXPECT A HIGHER LEVEL OF TURNAROUND ACTIVITY​ IN DOWNSTREAM

* ANNOUNCED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 10.00 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ($0.600 PER ADS), WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE PAID ON 21 DECEMBER 2017

* SAYS IN DOWNSTREAM INDUSTRY REFINING MARGINS, EXPECT A NORMAL SEASONAL DECLINE IN Q4 COMPARED WITH Q3

* ORGANIC CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER WAS $4.0 BILLION, COMPARED WITH $3.5 BILLION LAST YEAR

* INORGANIC CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER WAS $0.5 BILLION, COMPARED WITH $0.05 BILLION LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: