March 29 (Reuters) - Bp Plc:

* CEO BOB DUDLEY’S 2017 TOTAL REMUNERATION WAS $13.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS $11.9 MILLION IN 2016

* CFO BRIAN GILVARY 2017 TOTAL REMUNERATION AT 6.5 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 4.2 MILLION POUNDS IN 2016

* SALARY FOR THE GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE WILL REMAIN AT $1.9 MILLION FOR 2018‍​

* WITH EFFECT FROM THE AGM, THE SALARY FOR THE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL BE £775,000