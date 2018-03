March 29 (Reuters) - Bp Plc:

* ‍PAUL ANDERSON WILL NOT BE OFFERING HIMSELF FOR RE-ELECTION AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍ANNOUNCES THAT AT THAT MEETING DAME ALISON CARNWATH WILL BE PROPOSED FOR ELECTION AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.